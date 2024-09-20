Himachal CM launches three start-up projects by a Shimla youth

We’ll restructure SCERT, DIETs for quality education: CM Sukhu
He further said that surplus Mid-Day-Meal workers, resulting from merger of schools, would be adjusted suitably in the nearby schools and their services would not be terminated.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched three Start-Up Projects Shayata, Saffira, and Fayan developed by 18 years old Shayan Abdul Jishan of Shimla.
The start-ups launched on Friday has Shayata offering doorstep services of stitching, a hair salon facility, and branded clothes, while Saffira boasts of home delivery of grocery articles within 30 minutes in Shimla city and other organic food items, whereas Fayan enables e-payment facilities to pay water, electricity bills.
Praising the young entrepreneur, the CM said that it was a matter of happiness that the youth of the state were coming forward to start their avocations thereby creating employment and self-employment opportunities for others.
He urged the youth of the state to emulate such ventures to earn their livelihood besides offering employment opportunities to others. H
“The state government has set up a Rs. 680 crore fund under ‘Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme to encourage youth to engage themselves in their avocations,” said the Chief Minister.
