Himachal CM launches Him Pariwar Portal offering over 300 online services

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Him Pariwar Portal to provide a centralized platform for accessing documents, government services, and welfare schemes for all families in the state.

Launching the portal during the state-level Statehood Day celebrations held in Baijnath, he said that the portal aims to simplify and enhance transparency in availing government schemes.

Through the portal, citizens can access over 300 government services from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

A video showcasing the Him Pariwar Project was presented, and the Chief Minister released the Him Pariwar booklet.

He also distributed Him Pariwar Cards.

The Chief Minister also awarded Kangra Police Station with the National Award 2024 for its exemplary performance.

The station excelled in crime control, grievance redressal, public cooperation, administrative efficiency, use of modern technology, and staff performance. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, the station in charge, received the award from the Chief Minister.

In addition, Nurpur Police District received the first rank for excellence in law enforcement and administrative efficiency, and the award was presented to SP Ashok Ratan.

Kullu District secured second place, with the award handed to SP Sakshi Verma, while Kangra District ranked third, with SP Shalini Agnihotri receiving the honour. In the tribal districts category, Lahaul-Spiti District Police won first prize.

The Chief Minister also honoured Parade Commander Ravi Nandan (IPS) and other parade commanders, as well as cultural program participants, for their contributions.