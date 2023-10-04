Himachal CM exhorts students to become good humans

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, presided over the 176th Founder’s Day celebrations at the Lawrence School, Sanwar, in Solan district, on Wednesday. While addressing the students of the schools during the event, he exhorted students to become good human beings.

While congratulating the teachers and students on this special occasion, the CM said, “Life’s decisions can often be complex. It has ups and downs to test you. Sometimes the easy path or self-interest appears tempting, but never follow shortcuts to achieve success. There is no shortcut in life.” He then added that success, fame, status, and wealth may give momentary happiness, but the real satisfaction is derived from one’s inner strength.

He asked the students to dream big and work tirelessly to achieve their aspirations, and never give up, even when facing significant challenges.

Advertisement

Sukhu also lauded the Lawrence School for its outstanding track record in nurturing self-confidence and discipline among the students apart from inculcating the values, generosity, and compassion in them and making them stand for themselves as they step into the real world.

During the function, the CM also gave away prizes to the meritorious students and those who excelled in various fields. He also inaugurated the school’s Teacher’s Enrichment Centre and an innovation exhibition on the occasion.

Earlier, the school’s headmaster, Himmat Singh Dhillon, extended a warm welcome to the CM and apprised him of the school’s accomplishments and activities, underscoring its commitment to providing a well-rounded education for its students.