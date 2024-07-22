Health services being strengthened at Himachal’s premier health institution IGMC: CM

To strengthen health services at the state’s premier health institution, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital Shimla, the state government has decided to deploy 600 staff nurses and 43 Operation Theatre Assistants (OTAs).

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of Health Department here on Monday.

Additionally, 30 posts of Medical Officers (MOs) are being filled to strengthen the department of emergency medicines at IGMC, he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services in IGMC and other medical colleges.

He highlighted the augmentation of infrastructure and filling of vacant posts for doctors, paramedical staff, and technicians to ensure specialized medical care within the state.

“The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty (AIMSS), Chamiyna in Shimla will offer super-specialty services, and the state government will provide better working conditions for doctors and supporting staff,” he stated.

A study will be conducted to identify prevalent ailments and high-footfall OPDs, enabling the government to increase doctor strength and facilities proportionally, said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister assured that funds are available to incorporate modern technologies and equipment, allocating Rs 25 crore for IGMC’s modernization.