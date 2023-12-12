Himachal cabinet expansion: Dharmani, Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet

The anticipated expansion of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet is slated for Tuesday, marking the inclusion of two new ministers.

Despite three available vacancies, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plans to appoint only two ministers at this time. The probable candidates for ministerial positions are Rajesh Dharmani, MLA from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, and Yadvinder Goma, representing the Jaisinghpur Assembly segment in Palampur sub-division of Kangra. One Cabinet berth will intentionally be kept vacant to maintain a sense of optimism among aspiring candidates.

The objective is to provide increased representation to Kangra, where the Congress secured victory in 10 out of 15 Assembly segments. Currently, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, an OBC leader, is the sole minister from Kangra. Notably, Goma belongs to a reserved category.

Dharmani’s induction not only aims to bolster the representation of the Brahmin community but also ensures Bilaspur district receives representation in the cabinet. The cabinet expansion opens up the possibility of a portfolio reshuffle in the near future.