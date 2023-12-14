Himachal BJP welcomes Rs 633.73-crore Central aid to the state

BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal said the Central government sanctioned an additional financial assistance of Rs 633.75 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for the disaster-affected Himachal Pradesh.

On 12 December, the Union Home Ministry approved additional financial assistance for which we thank the Central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, he added.

He said that the Centre had not let shortage of funds affect the state and that the reserves were filled during disaster.

“The Central leadership has left no stone unturned for Himachal Pradesh and has continuously helped Himachal Pradesh by being in the forefront. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore under MNREGA, Rs 100 crore under PM Awas Yojana, Rs 403 crore 53 lakh under National Disaster Response Fund, Rs 360 crore 80 lakh under State Disaster Response Fund, Rs 85 cro.re 60 lakh under State Disaster Mitigation Fund will be sent directly to Himachal by the Central Government,” he claimed.

Apart from this, about Rs 2700 crore was sent by the Centre for the construction of roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he added.

Bindal said the Central leadership has always heard Himachal’s call for continue help.

“BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who belongs to the state, have also continuously raised the demand with the Central government and all those demands have also been accepted,” said Bindal.