Modi in UP to canvass for party candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will heat up the election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh by campaigning for candidates for the fourth and fifth phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Saturday.

He will campaign for two days for seven Lok Sabha seats going to the polls.

BJP sources said the Prime Minister will hold election rallies in Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seats on Saturday.

According to the program decided by the state headquarters of BJP, on Saturday, the Prime Minister will pay obeisance at the Gurudwara located in Kalyanpur assembly constituency of Akbarpur Lok Sabha, after which he will do a road show from there till Khoya Mandi Tiraha Kalpi Road, in Kanpur at around 6 pm.

The Prime Minister will also reach Etawah on Sunday on his election tour of Uttar Pradesh. Here candidates from Etawah, Kannauj and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats in Bharthana assembly constituency will hold a public meeting.

After this, the Prime Minister will hold a public meeting in Hargaon assembly constituency for Dhaurahara, Sitapur and Kheri Lok Sabha seats.

After holding the meeting here, the Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya in the evening. The Prime Minister will have darshan of Shri Ramlala there and later will hold a road show from Sugriva Fort to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on Sunday evening.