Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap tenders resignation to high command

Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief and MP Shimla Suresh Kashyap on Friday tendered his resignation to party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, 18 days head of the Shimla civic body elections to be held on 2 May.

According to sources he resigned citing ‘personel reasons’.

There were reports of his sudden health issues after his resignation for which he was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi.

Kashyap had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was appointed State President on July 2020, after resignation of Dr Rajiv Bindal from the post.

Kashyap’s stint in politics started after he was elected to the assembly in 2015 from Pachhad and was re-elected to the state assembly in 2017 from the same assembly segment.

He resigned on 5 June, 2019 after he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

The party during his tenure had not performed well in the by polls in 2021 during which polls were held in Mandi Lok Sabha Seat and three assembly segments Atkinson, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Fatehpur and Arki.

The party was also defeated in the Assembly elections held in November last year.