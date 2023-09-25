Himachal Assembly adjourned sine die with 106 pc productivity

The Monsoon Session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday was adjourned sine die.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for the smooth functioning of the House during which seven sittings were held.

A total of 36 hours and 38 minutes of business was conducted during the session and the productivity of the House was 106 percent, wherein members of the House raised issues of public interest.

During this period, 537 questions were asked in the House, out of which 369 were starred and 186 were unstarred.

He informed that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke for 5 hours during the session while the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur spoke for 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Pathania said that he tried his best to conduct the proceedings of the House in a cordial atmosphere.

During this session, a resolution was passed under Rule 102 regarding the disaster in the state due to rain fury and was sent to the Central Government for assistance of Rs 12000 Crore, and under Rule 63 state government presented the report prepared by the committee to give legal status to hemp cultivation in the state.

The Assembly Speaker said that during the session, under Rule 102, the natural calamity due to monsoon in the state was discussed for 15 hours and 10 minutes for three days in which 27 MLAs from the ruling party and 21 from the opposition including three independent MLAs participated.

Three private resolutions came up for discussion in the House under Rule 101, while 8 subjects were discussed under Rule 61 and 5 under Rule 62, he revealed.

Eight Bills were introduced, discussed and passed in the House. Under Rule 324, nine subjects were raised and a total 85 reports of the committees of the House were also presented.

During the session, a white paper on fiscal health of the state was also brought by the state government.