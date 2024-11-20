Himachal adjudged the best performing state in strengthening Northern Grid : CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the Himachal Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre for securing Excellence Award 2024 to be awarded by Secretariat, Forum of Load Dispatcher.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has achieved this remarkable honour for the first time.

The chief minister said the state has been adjudged the best performing state in strengthening the Northern Grid.

Advertisement

He said, “This award is a testament of the commitment of the state to excellence in energy management and Grid performance.

He congratulated the entire HPSLDC for their outstanding efforts and hoped that the centre would continue to work in the best interest of the people of the state.

Sukhu said that the state government was focusing on harnessing green energy, which is expected to further strengthen the Northern Grid and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the other states of North India.