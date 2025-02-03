High-octane campaign for Delhi polls draws to a close; it’s over to voters now

The high-octane campaigning for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and Congress, came to a close on Monday evening with top leaders of the three parties making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.

The last day of campaigning on Monday turned into a direct fight between ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, ‘Kejriwal ki Guarantee’, and ‘Congress ki Guarantee’, with all three parties offering freebies to woo voters.

The end of the campaigning marked the commencement of a 48-hour Silence Period.

The ruling AAP and rival BJP and Congress engaged their star campaigners liberally with the pack being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda, Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and Chief Ministers of other BJP and Congress-ruled states.

During the campaign, key leaders of the prominent political parties – the BJP, AAP, Congress – reached out to voters participating in public meetings and roadshows. Prime Minister Modi held massive public meetings in different parts of the city in support of the BJP candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls and came down heavily on the AAP government.

The fierce campaign for the Delhi polls has been defined by an unprecedented use of AI-generated spoofs and memes, sharp political jibes, and high-decibel roadshows. On the final day of campaigning, the BJP organised 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi while PM Modi issued a video on his interaction with students, as the party looked to end the AAP’s run of three successive electoral wins since 2013.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued his relentless attack on AAP national chief Arvind Kejriwal on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, saying the AAP chief has “committed a sin” by alleging that the Haryana government has ‘poisoned’ the Yamuna river.

He addressed a massive crowd in the Bijwasan Assembly constituency, claiming that the AAP national convenor used to call himself the “son of Haryana” had now resorted to playing the blame game after failing to deliver on his promises to the people.

“They have just committed a sin. Kejriwal said that the Haryana government is mixing poison in the water of Yamuna. Kejriwal used to call himself the son of Haryana, but now he has insulted Haryana. They could not purify the water themselves, hence they are blaming Haryana and insulting the people of Haryana,” Shah told the people.

Hours before the end of the election campaign, Kejriwal alleged a conspiracy to manipulate EVMs in the February 5 Assembly election, claiming that the rivals are planning to erase about 10 per cent of his party’s votes. Calling upon AAP supporters to vote in large numbers, Kejriwal said in a video, “Every single party supporter should step out and vote on February 5.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Kasturba Nagar Vidhan Sabha along with Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Vidhan Sabha Abhishek Dutt.