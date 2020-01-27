The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report on police action during the last month violence that took place in the state over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The court has asked the government to submit a report mentioning the information of the postmortem report of all deceased, medical treatment of police personnel and others. It has also asked for the details on procedure of the imposition of Setion 144 in the state at that time.

Court was hearing seven petitions filed over violence during the protests against the citizenship law in the state last month.

As a result of the protest that massively erupted last month, over 20 deaths were reported from different parts of the state.

One of the lawyers of the petitioners, Mehmood Pracha told NDTV that the court while asking for a detailed report over the violence from the UP government said, “How many complaints have been filed against the police or government officials over the crackdown on protesters?”

The court also asked if the relatives of the deceased have got the autopsy reports or not.

Further hearing on the case will be taken up again on February 17.

After the CAA was enacted in the country, nationwide protests broke out against the legislation claiming it to be an anti-Muslim law.

Out of all the states, Uttar Pradesh was worst hit due to the protests which turned violent in many parts including Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Varanasi and others.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a crackdown on the protesters. The government had ordered to seize the properties of those involved in the violence and seek the loss it suffered during the protests to the public property.