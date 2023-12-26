Heritage inspires India to climb new heights in economy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that India has earned the respect of the world as it made progress giving due regard to its proud heritage, and the country today stands in the first row among lands of opportunities internationally.

He was addressing the second Veer Bal Diwas at Bharat Mandapam, held since last year to commemorate the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji to uphold national pride.

Mr Modi said until India respected its heritage, the world did not care for it. The country has given up its mentality of slavery and shows faith in capabilities and capacities of its people. Sacrifices of the sahibzadas are today a matter of inspiration, like the sacrifices of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Gobind Guru.

The prime minister said this transformed India is playing a big role in the resolution of major world challenges. Whether it is economy, science, research, sports or diplomacy, India is climbing new heights. That is why, he said, he had declared from the Red Fort that “Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay Hai (this is the time, the right time)”. The time now belongs to India. The next 25 years will showcase India’s capabilities, he said.

There was a need to follow Panch Pran and not waste even a single moment, he said. As the Gurus taught, the nation is to struggle for its glory and come out victorious, making India a better place.

The prime minister expressed happiness over the fact that Veer Bal Diwas is now being celebrated internationally as the USA, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and Greece held programmes related to it. He said the history of the Chamkaur and Sirhind battles cannot be forgotten and recalled how Indians faced cruelty and despotism with dignity.

He said India was going through a period that comes in aeons. In this Amrit Kaal of Azadi, he said that multiple factors have come together which make it a golden period for India.

He further said that the country has a population of youth which is more than during the freedom struggle, and expressed confidence that the present generation of youth can take the country to unimaginable heights. “The coming 25 years will have huge opportunities for our youth. Irrespective of which region or society they are born in, the youth have limitless dreams. To fulfill these dreams, the government has a clear roadmap and a clear vision,” he added.

The prime minister said the National Education Policy, 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and a vibrant start-up culture have been initiated for the youth. The country today has eight crore new entrepreneurs from poor segments of youth, SC/ST and backward communities who have emerged due to Mudra Yojana.

Highlighting the achievements of Indian athletes in recent international events, the Modi noted that most of them hail from middle-class families in rural areas. He credited their successes to the Khelo India campaign which provides sports and training facilities near their homes and ensures a transparent selection process. This, the prime minister said, is a result of prioritising the welfare of the youth.

The prime minister said when India becomes the third-largest economy this will benefit the youth the most. It will mean better health, education, opportunities, jobs, quality of life and quality of products.

The youth are being linked with the nationwide campaign of Viksit Bharat, he said and invited every youth to register at the MY-Bharat portal. “This platform is now becoming a big institution for the young daughters and sons of the country,” he said.

The prime minister advised the youth to give top priority to their health as it is crucial to achieving the desired results in life. He suggested they should have some ground rules and adhere to them, including physical exercise, digital detox, mental fitness, adequate sleep and including Shri Anna or millets in their diet.

All religious leaders, along with the government and families, should initiate a strong campaign against drugs, he said.