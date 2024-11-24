Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Nov 28

JMM leader Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28.

Soren met with Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Sunday to stake claim to form the government following his unanimous election as the legislature party leader by the INDIA bloc.

Before staking his claim, Soren resigned as the Chief Minister, according to party officials.

Advertisement

In a remarkable comeback, Soren’s JMM-led alliance secured a second consecutive term in power on Saturday winning 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, despite fierce competition from the BJP-led NDA, which won only 24 seats.

After meeting the Governor, JMM executive president Soren told reporters: “On 28 November, the oath ceremony of the new government will take place…”

He said: “Today we have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government and in that series, we have staked a claim to form a Government in front of the Governor. I also tendered my resignation to him…”

He said that the functionaries of the Congress, Left and the RJD were also present in the meeting. Soren also said that the governor has given an invitation to form the government, and also given him the responsibility of caretaker chief minister.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay said, “All the party workers and leaders extended their support and Hemant Soren was chosen as leader of Jharkhand Assembly House…”

Earlier today, a meeting to elect the leader of the INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand was held under the chairmanship of Soren.

The state’s elections were held in two phases on November 13 and 20, for all 81 assembly seats. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 67.74 per cent across both phases, with the second phase seeing a turnout of 68.95 per cent.

The INDIA bloc had JMM contesting 41 seats with the Congress on 30, RJD six and CPI (ML) one. The 2019 elections saw the JMM-Cong-RJD alliance winning 47 out of 81 seats with the remaining going to the BJP.