Helicopter services to Ayodhya Dham from 6 UP districts, fixed fare announced

To facilitate the pilgrimage for Ram devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya by helicopter, the Uttar Pradesh government is introducing helicopter services from six districts in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow.

The government has fixed the fare for helicopter service, which is likely to be launched on January 19.

Tourists will be offered helicopter services from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra. Plans are underway to expand the service to more districts in the state in the near future.

In addition to this, the UP government is introducing an aerial darshan of Ayodhya city and the Ram temple for devotees. The Tourism Department has been assigned responsibility for this initiative. Devotees interested in having aerial darshan will need to make advance bookings to avail the facility.

Tourism Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to provide helicopter facilities to Ram devotees. Under this, helicopter service is being started from six districts of the state, he said, adding that this facility will be made available to devotees on an operator model.

For aerial darshan of the Ram temple, the helicopter rides will take off from the helipad near the Tourism Guest House along the banks of the Saryu River. Devotees will enjoy an aerial tour covering renowned tourist destinations including Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat. The duration of this air journey is set at a maximum of 15 minutes, with a fixed fare of Rs 3,539 per devotee.

Each helicopter ride can accommodate up to five devotees, with a weight limit of 400 kg. Devotees are allowed to carry a maximum of 5 kg luggage.

Additionally, helicopter services will be available for the 126 km distance from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, completing the journey in 40 minutes. The fare for this service is fixed at Rs 11,327 per devotee one way.

Director of Tourism Department Prakhar Mishra said in the first phase, helicopter service is being started from six religious places, including the capital Lucknow. In the coming time, the service will be expanded as per demand, he added.

Mishra shared that devotees can access helicopter services from Namo Ghat in Varanasi, covering a distance of 160 km in just 55 minutes, with a fixed fare of Rs 14,159 per devotee. Additionally, services are available from Ramabai maidan in Lucknow, covering 132 km in 45 minutes at the same fare.

Helicopter services are also accessible from the helipad near the Tourism Guest House in Prayagraj, covering 157 km in 50 minutes with a fare of Rs 14,159 per devotee. Furthermore, devotees can opt for helicopter services from the helipad near Govardhan Parikrama in Barsana, Mathura, and the helipad near Agra Expressway in Agra. These longer routes, spanning 456 km and 440 km respectively, take 135 minutes to complete, with a fixed fare of Rs 35,399 per devotee.

It’s important to note that the fixed fares for helicopter services are one way charges. The frequency of helicopter flights to Ayodhya Dham will be adjusted based on the number of devotees, ensuring a daily service from each destination.