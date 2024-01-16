AI surveillance, anti-mine drones ensuring security at Ayodhya Dham

The Uttar Pradesh government has put in place a robust security mechanism in Ayodhya, combining the deployment of forces with cutting-edge technology to ensure comprehensive safety of all.

Ayodhya is now under the watchful eye of drones equipped with artificial intelligence along with anti-mine drones, as part of the concerted efforts to enhance security in the holy city.

While AI-supported drones are conducting aerial surveillance across Ayodhya, promptly reporting any detected suspicious activity to the control room, anti-mine drones are simultaneously inspecting the ground for mines or explosives, officials here said .

Operating at a height of one meter above the ground, the anti-mine drone is equipped with advanced technology for detecting underground explosives. This drone scans the area under the ground.