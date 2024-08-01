Heavy rains paralyze Delhi; schools shut, mother-son drown in drain

Delhi was brought to a near standstill as torrential rains battered the city on Wednesday night, leading to severe waterlogging and widespread disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more heavy showers, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The downpour disrupted daily life in the national capital with schools across the city ordered to remain shut on August 1, following an announcement by Delhi Minister Atishi, who cited the hazardous conditions caused by the relentless rains.

In one tragic incident, a woman and her three-year-old son drowned after slipping into a waterlogged drain near Khoda Colony in Ghazipur.

The heavy rains also led to a wall collapse at a private school in Daryaganj, damaging a car parked nearby.

Air traffic was severely disrupted, with at least ten flights to Delhi being diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow due to the adverse weather conditions. Airlines have also issued warnings about potential further disruptions as the city braces for more rain.

The IMD recorded significant rainfall across Delhi, with the Salwan station in Mayur Vihar receiving 147.5 mm of rain between 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Other stations reported similarly heavy rainfall, with 113 mm recorded at Najafgarh, and over 100 mm at the Lodhi Road, Delhi University, and Safdarjung observatories.

The city’s already struggling infrastructure buckled under the weight of the heavy rain, with police urging residents to avoid submerged areas.

In a social media post, the Delhi Police issued warnings, advising commuters to avoid traveling to Mundka due to severe waterlogging and potholes along the Rohtak Road, which had become a major hazard.

In nearby Gurgaon, three men tragically lost their lives after being electrocuted near the IFFCO Chowk metro station. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when the men were wading through water and came into contact with a live wire that had been submerged due to the rains.

According to police reports, a fallen tree had caused the wires to break, leading to the fatal incident.