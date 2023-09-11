Heavy rains in UP put normal life in Lucknow out of gear

After experiencing deficient rainfall during July-August in most of the districts, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state including the state capital since Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain with thundershowers in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours. It has sounded red alert for Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi and Sitapur and orange alert for Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and the surrounding areas.

Lucknow received a record 88.1 mm rain till 8 am on Monday. With normal life being paralysed in the city on Monday morning due to heavy rains leading to water logging in most of the localities district authorities announced holiday for all schools.

The District Administration has issued an advisory to the residents to stay at home in view of the lightning and heavy rain.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob visited several localities accompanied by officials and took stock of the situation arising from waterlogging. He gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officials of the Municipal Corporation present.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kanpur, Barabanki, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Bandaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur districts.

The weatherman has predicted that the weather will remain like this till September 14 and thereafter the intensity of rain will reduce.

Moradabad recorded the highest rainfall of 153.2 mm in the last 24 hours followed by 131 mm in Sambhal, 119.6 mm in Barabanki, 116.7 in Kasganj and 107 mm in Kannauj.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the rains. He said that officers should visit the area and keep an eye on the relief work.

The CM has also given instructions to officials that in case of waterlogging, effective arrangements should be made for its drainage.

He said the water level of rivers should be continuously monitored and the damage caused to crops should be assessed and reports should be made available to the government so that compensation can be made available to the affected farmers as per rules.