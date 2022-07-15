Health Ministry issue guidelines after first monkeypox case confirmed in Kerala

As Kerala on Thursday recorded India’s first case of monkeypox after state Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the suspected case has turned positive, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued guidelines for the management of disease.

Guidelines

The guidelines released by the Ministry suggest avoiding contact with dead or alive wild animals, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people and others.

It also suggests that contact with animals including small mammals such as rodents, squirrels, and non human primates like monkeys and apes should be avoided.

Besides, the ministry has also suggested to avoid eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotion, powder).

Apart from this, contact with contaminated materials used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or that came into contact with infected animals should be avoided.

Alongwith this, the ministry has also advised to visit the nearest health facility if one develops any symptoms suggestive of monkeypox like fever with rash.

“Also, reach out to doctor if you were in an area where monkeypox has been reported or had contact with a person that might have had monkeypox,” added the ministry in its guidelines.

What is Monkeypox?

As per World Health Organization (WHO), Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It is an illness, which can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from person to person.

Symptoms:-

Fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes are the most common symptoms of monkeypox.

This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal regions of the body. The number of lesions can range from one to several thousand.

People who live with or have close contact (including sexual contact) with someone who has monkeypox, or who has regular contact with animals who could be infected, are most at risk.

Ministry of Health

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala on Thursday to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of Monkey Pox in Kollam district of Kerala.

According to Ministry, the Central team to Kerala comprised of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala.

“The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take a stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. Govt of India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs,” stated the Ministry in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)