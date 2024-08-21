Health Ministry constitutes NTF to make recommendations on safety of medical professionals

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday said that it has constituted a National Task Force (NTF), which will make recommendations on safety of medical professionals.

The panel which will be headed by Cabinet Secretary, Government of India as its Chairperson has been constituted following the Supreme Court’s direction on 20th August.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday night, the NTF shall submit an interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months from the date of the order of the Supreme Court of India, dated 20th August.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will provide logistical support including making arrangements for travel, stay and secretarial assistance and bear the travel expenses and other related expenses of the members of the NTF,” it said.

The NTF shall formulate effective recommendations. to remedy the issues of concern pertaining to safety, working conditions and well- being of medical professionals and other related matters, the statement said.

The NTF shall prepare an action-plan categorized under two heads– prevention of violence against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions , and providing an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses and all medical professionals.