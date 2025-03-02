Dalits no longer safe in UP, alleges Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, has alleged that Dalits in Uttar Pradesh are no longer safe.

“A particular section of society is deliberately attacking Dalits during marriage processions. In the past few days, there has been a surge in atrocities against Dalits,” he claimed.

Advertisement

The Nagina MP addressed the grievances of local residents at his camp office on Sunday.

Advertisement

On this occasion, he accused the Yogi Adityanath government of remaining silent on these incidents.

“In Mathura, the Yogi government announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh after two daughters were insulted. Several such incidents have taken place recently,” he said.

“The Constitution of India grants every individual the right to live with self-respect, yet today, only Dalits are being assaulted. If anyone raises their voice for justice, they are silenced,” he asserted.

He also announced upcoming events, including a rally in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on March 4 and another in Bihar on March 9. He mentioned a Parliament Committee meeting scheduled for March 6.

On Saturday afternoon, 10-12 youths allegedly attacked a Dalit wedding procession in Kalandi village, Thakur Chaubisi, Sardhana, Meerut.

In the attack, eight people, including groom Sanju, his sister Manju, and brother Govind, were injured.

The police have registered a case and arrested three accused: Sachin alias Kala, Chhotu alias Nishant, and Tarun.