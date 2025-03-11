Three feared drowned, 2 swim to safety as boat capsizes in Banas river

Three youths were feared drowned when their boat capsized in the Banas river along the Napakheda village under the Sawar block of the district on Monday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after five friends went on a boat ride for fun on Monday. However, their boat lost control and overturned.

While three youths drowned, two others swam to safety. On reaching the riverbank, the duo raised an alarm to rescue the other three.

Soon, 25 divers from the police and the SDRF launched a search for the missing trio. By late Monday evening, the rescuers fished out one body. Another body was retrieved from the waters on Tuesday, while the search for the third person is underway.

The two deceased have been identified as Kalu and Sandip Meena, while the third person, Rajbir Meena, is still missing, the police said.

District officials were present at the site to supervise the search and rescue operations.