He was talking about sex education: Tejashwi Yadav after row over Bihar CM’s ‘obscene’ remarks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday triggered a controversy with his remarks explaining the role of education among women for population control as Opposition BJP accused him of using derogatory and cheap language in the assembly.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav tried to play down the controversy, saying he was talking about sex education.

“Let me clarify something. Whatever the chief minister was saying was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic, but these are taught in schools — in Science, Biology. Children learn this. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner, but as sex education,” Tejashwi said.

The National Commission for Women also took cognizance of Bihar CM’s remarks and demanded an apology from home.

“NCW on behalf of every woman in this country demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from CM Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability,” The National Commission for Women said.

Reacting to his remarks, the BJP called Nitish an “obscene leader” and accused him of insulting the women.

“Nobody has ever seen an obscene leader like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It seems that Nitish Babu’s mind is infested with the insect of “B” grade adult films. There should be a public ban on his double-meaning dialogues. It seems he is influenced by his company!,” Bihar BJP wrote on X, while sharing the video of his speech.

BJP MLA Gayatri Devi also slammed the Bihar CM for making nonsensical remarks and using words that can’t be uttered.

“The Chief Minister has crossed the age of 70 years and has made nonsensical remarks. He used a word that we cannot utter at all. All of us women will protest,” Gayatri Devi said.