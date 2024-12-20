Logo

Logo

# India

HC pronounces split verdict against rebel SP MLA in attempt to murder case

In an unprecedented verdict, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday pronounced a split verdict in the attempt to murder case against rebel SP MLA Abhay Singh.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | December 20, 2024 7:09 pm

HC pronounces split verdict against rebel SP MLA in attempt to murder case

Allahabad High Court. (File Photo: IANS)

In an unprecedented verdict, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday pronounced a split verdict in the attempt to murder case against rebel SP MLA Abhay Singh.

Two judges of the division bench delivered differing verdicts in the case. While Justice Hasnain Masoodi sentenced MLA Abhay Singh to three years imprisonment, Justice Abhay Srivastava acquitted the SP MLA.

Advertisement

Following the split verdict, the Chief Justice’s bench will now take up the case for a final decision. Earlier, the lower court had acquitted the MLA.

Advertisement

In 2010, rebel Samajwadi Party MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya, Abhay Singh, was named in an attempt to murder case. If the three-year sentence stands, Abhay Singh will lose his MLA post.

SP MLA Abhay Singh turned rebel after voting for a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Noida International Airport will start from April 2025: CM

During an open dialogue with farmers at the Chief Minister's residence here on Friday, the CM announced to increase the compensation payable for the third phase of land acquisition for Jewar Airport from Rs 3100 per sq meter to Rs 4300 per sq. meter. Apart from this, interest will also be payable as per rules.