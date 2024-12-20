HC pronounces split verdict against rebel SP MLA in attempt to murder case

In an unprecedented verdict, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday pronounced a split verdict in the attempt to murder case against rebel SP MLA Abhay Singh.

Two judges of the division bench delivered differing verdicts in the case. While Justice Hasnain Masoodi sentenced MLA Abhay Singh to three years imprisonment, Justice Abhay Srivastava acquitted the SP MLA.

Advertisement

Following the split verdict, the Chief Justice’s bench will now take up the case for a final decision. Earlier, the lower court had acquitted the MLA.

Advertisement

In 2010, rebel Samajwadi Party MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya, Abhay Singh, was named in an attempt to murder case. If the three-year sentence stands, Abhay Singh will lose his MLA post.

SP MLA Abhay Singh turned rebel after voting for a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year.