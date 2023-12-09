HC orders periodic health checkup of convicts, undertrials in Odisha jails

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to carry out periodic health checkup of convicts and undertrial prisoners lodged in different jails.

Acting Chief Justice B R Sarangi and Justice M S Raman, hearing petitions of improving living conditions of convicts and undertrial prisoners (UTPs), said this in an order on Friday.

“The health department of the state government is directed to take necessary steps to have periodical medical check-up of the convicts and UTPs in each of the jails and reports to that effect be also furnished before this court,” the Division Bench ordered.

There should not be any laxity in extending the health care facilities either to the convicts or UTPs in the jails, the bench ordered.

The court also directed the legal services authorities to visit the jails frequently and periodically to get the feedback as to how the convicts and UTPs are being treated, and whether or not they have been provided with minimum basic facilities like food, shelter and clothing, besides ascertaining the behavior of the authorities towards them.

It said the home department has to supply the same adequately and take necessary timely steps to maintain cleanliness in the premises so that convicts and UTPs remain in a clean environment and minimum facilities, such as newspapers and other articles should be provided to them. There should be physical exercise and ‘yoga’ in a routine manner every day, so that their body and mind will remain fit.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 21.