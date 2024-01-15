HC asks Centre to produce documents against firm of Kerala CM’s daughter

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Centre government to produce documents related to the investigation initiated by it against the firm owned by state Chief Minister Vijayan’s daughter Veena T.

During the hearing of the petition filed by Kottayam district panchayat member Shone George seeking probe against Veena’s company, Exalogic Solutions, the Central government’s counsel informed the court that the Centre had appointed a committee to look into alleged illegal financial dealings of Veena’s company. However, he failed to give a precise answer to the question related to the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Agency (SFIO).

The High Court then directed the Union Ministry for Corporate Affairs to produce the documents related to its investigation into the dealings of Exalogic Solutions, the firm owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, on Friday.

Advertisement

Shone George approached the Kerala High Court seeking an order for a probe into the alleged illegal payments made to Chief Minister Vijayan’s daughter’s company by the mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), based on the findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB).

The Union ministry last week ordered a probe against the firm Exalogic Solutions, owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T for allegedly receiving payment from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd(CMRL) without providing any service.

A three-member panel comprising Karnataka Deputy Registrar of Companies Varun BS, Chennai deputy director KM Sanker Narayan and Pondicherry registrar of companies A Gokulnath will conduct the probe. The inquiry panel has been asked to submit the report within four months.

The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) had found that CMRL had disbursed Rs 135 crore to political and others after 2016. The ITISB has found that a total of Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic during 2017-20 from a mining company, the CMRL without providing any service to them.