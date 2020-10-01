Amid the ongoing rift over the gang rape followed by the death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, citing the forensic report, on Thursday said that the girl was not raped.

He contended that the girl died due to an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to assault by four upper-caste men as per a post mortem report of Safdarjung Hospital.

“The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape,” he said.

“Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about ‘marpeet’ (beating) only,” he added.

ADG alleged that some people “distorted facts” in the media to disturb social harmony and create caste violence.

“For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts. Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence,” the ADG said.

As per the reports circulating in the media, her tongue was cut by the assaulters and her spinal cord and neck severely injured, leaving her paralysed in all four limbs. The girl passed away on Tuesday, triggering widespread national outrage and protests by the Opposition.

An eye-raising incident happened last night as the police have allegedly cremated the dead body of the victim without the permission of her family and as the spot, the media and others were restricted from entry.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been arrested by the police on Thursday and taken to the police station while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of gang rape victim.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that he was pushed to the ground and lathi-charged, when he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were marching towards Hathras after their convoy was stopped at the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the act of police said, “We were stopped from going to Hathras. When we along with Rahul ji took foot-march then we were stopped repeatedly and were lathicharged. But our will power is strong and the lathis of the high and mighty cannot stop us.”

“I wish these lathis were for the protection of Dalit daughter of Hathras,” she said.

Amid the nationwide outrage over the recent gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, another case in the state’s Balrampur surfaced on last evening when a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped and assaulted.

The young woman died while being taken to a hospital in Lucknow.

The victim’s mother told that she was abducted in the morning while on way to secure a college admission. After she failed to return home in time, the family hunted for the woman.