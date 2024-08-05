Hasina resigns amidst turmoil in Bangladesh, lands in India for safety

Amid escalating violence in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and took refuge in India. Hasina landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi in a Bangladesh Air Force C-130 transport aircraft, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

Her resignation and departure followed widespread unrest and protests in Bangladesh, which began with demands to abolish reservations in jobs and education but spiralled into a greater agitation against Hasina.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman announced Hasina’s resignation in a televised address to the nation. He also informed that an interim government would take over, aiming to restore peace in the country.

Indian security agencies including the Indian Air Force are closely monitoring the situation, which is still evolving.

Earlier, fighter jets were deployed to escort the Bangladeshi aircraft carrying Hasina as it entered the Indian airspace, ensuring its safe arrival.

According to sources, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior military officials met Hasina at Hindon Air Base, where she is currently staying under tight security.

India’s prepares diplomatic response

In response to the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval, focused on the potential implications of the crisis for India.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement on the Bangladesh crisis and clear India’s position in Parliament on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Dr Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The two discussed the situation in Bangladesh and its potential impact on India.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urged the Central and state governments to work together to ensure the safety of India’s borders and the well-being of Indian nationals in Bangladesh. He also demanded the government to inform both the Houses on the issue.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong called for an urgent meeting with state officials including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The state has imposed a curfew along the India-Bangladesh border, restricting movement up to 200 meters from the zero point between 6 pm and 6 am daily until the situation stabilizes.

Flights, train services to Bangladesh cancelled

The crisis has also led to cancellation of several flights from India to Bangladesh. Both Air India and IndiGo airlines have cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka, citing safety concerns.

Indian Railways also cancelled all train services between Kolkata and Dhaka, including the Maitree Express, until August 6.

On the ground, the BSF is on high alert, coordinating with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to maintain peace along the border.

A senior BSF officer said that while the situation remains calm on the border, traffic movement at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) has been restricted due to curfew in Bangladesh.

BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chaudhary along with other senior officials visited key border areas in West Bengal to review the security in view of the ongoing crisis.

Security has also been heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, as tensions remain high following Hasina’s resignation.

Experts have raised concerns that the tense situation in Bangladesh could lead to instability in some parts of India.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla cautioned that an unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of India, adding that New Delhi should engage with concerned people in Dhaka to ensure mutual interests are protected.

“An unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of our country, which we do not want to see. So, a peaceful, prosperous, stable Bangladesh is India’s best. It is very important that we work with all concerned to ensure that our interests and those of Bangladesh are secured,” Shringla told the news agency.