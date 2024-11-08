Haryana’s line loss reduced from 34% to 10%: Union Minister Manohar Lal

Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Friday said that Haryana’s power policy is being appreciated nationwide. Dedicated efforts by the state government to reduce line losses have yielded positive results, with line losses in Haryana dropping from 34 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent today. Haryana’s power discoms are now ranking A+, said Lal.

Union Minister Lal shared this while interacting with the media persons after chairing a key meeting with the officers of Power and Urban Local Bodies Departments at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present on the occasion, according to an official statement.

The Union Minister said that meetings are being held with all the states regarding the schemes of both the departments and in this series, today two meetings have been held with Haryana as well. Discussions were held regarding the ongoing projects and new schemes of both the departments, he said.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said that in the meeting detailed discussions were held to address present and future power requirements and strengthening transmission lines through initiatives like RRDS. During the meeting, there was also a suggestion to consider public listing for Haryana Power Discoms, which could serve as a model for other states.

He said that the central government grants funds for the prepaid meter scheme, which will initially be implemented in government offices and then gradually expanded based on its success.

He shared that discussions on solar energy have also been held during these meetings. He said that as the availability of land in Haryana remains an issue for execution of solar energy projects, the state will look to advance rooftop solar policies. Each state has unique circumstances—hydropower projects are suitable for Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana and Punjab are more reliant on thermal power plants, said Union Minister Manohar Lal.

The Union Minister also discussed urban development plans during the meeting. He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an initial goal of one crore homes has been achieved, with another 1 crore planned. According to SECC data, eligible beneficiaries will receive benefits, and new surveys will be conducted to ensure that all eligible individuals can access these welfare schemes.

He said that in cities where metro services are already operational, expanding the metro network is a priority. Proposals have been received for metro systems in cities like Ambala, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar, and Jagadhri, which will be considered. Additionally, 450 new buses will be added under the PM e-Bus Service to strengthen urban transport.

The Union Minister said that directions have been issued to expedite the cleanliness campaign in Haryana. Under the Swachh Bharat 2.0 Project, solid waste management and waste disposal are being reviewed. Waste disposal plants are being established. An MoU with NTPC has been signed to set up a plant to produce charcoal from waste in Faridabad.