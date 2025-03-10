GRIDCON 2025 power summit to witness 150 exhibition cos, 30 country representatives aa

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal inaugurated the International Conference cum Exhibition titled GRIDCON 2025.

GRIDCON 2025 is a premier event in the power sector, for industry, utilities, professionals, researchers, and academicians across the global to shape the future of renewable integration, grid resilience, asset management, and digital transformation.

The event is organised by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) from 9th–11th March 2025 under the patronage of Ministry of Power and in association with CIGRE, India.

With the theme “Innovations in Grid Resilience”, the conference will focus on new technologies, infrastructure, and smart solutions that can revolutionise the way we generate, transmit, distribute, and consume energy.

It will witness more than 2,000 conference delegates, 150 technical papers, 150 exhibition companies, 30 country representatives, POWERGRID said.

Notably, as of 28th February 2025, POWERGRID, a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, has commissioned and is operating 281 Substations and more than 1,79,594 ckm transmission lines and 5,46,461 MVA of transformation capacity.

With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation. and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain an average transmission system availability of more than 99.81 per cent.