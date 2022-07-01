Haryana’s Film and Entertainment Policy soon: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, said the state government is formulating a film and entertainment policy for the convenience of filmmakers and artists.

This apart, about 60 to 70 acres of land in Pinjore have been earmarked for the Film City. Efforts will be made to promote the culture of Haryana and Punjab in particular through this Film City, Khattar said.

The Haryana government supports artists, and will continue to work in their interest in the future as well. the artists won’t face any kind of problem in Haryana, he assured.

Songs made on achievements of the Haryana government by famous singer Daler Mehndi were released on the occasion.

The CM said when Haryana came into existence in 1966, it seemed Punjab was very developed, and everyone wondered how the state will be able to move forward on the path of development.

“But due to the struggle and hard work of the people of Haryana, today the state has gone far ahead of Punjab in terms of development. Haryana is also ahead of Punjab in terms of strength in the Indian Army,” he said.

Khattar said the image of India that has been created on the world stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to the big countries to believe that only India can show the world the path of peace and harmony.

Therefore, an artist has a very important role in showing the right direction to society, because the artiste does not belong to any caste or province, he is recognized only as an artist, he said. The artists should continue to create awareness among the people and inspire them towards the service of the country and society while contributing to nation-building, the CM added.