Haryana upgrades portal on compensation claims for property loss

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a compensation of Rs 25 to 50 lakh will be given for loss of movable and immovable properties caused due to floods in urban areas.

Addressing a press conference after the launch of the upgraded version of the e-kshatipurti (compensation for loss) portal, the chief minister said in case of the movable property loss of up to Rs 5 lakh, a compensation of 80 per cent of the loss amount, i.e. Rs 5 lakh will be given.

While for a loss between Rs 5 to 10 lakh, 70 per cent compensation will be given, for the loss between Rs 10 to 20 lakh, 60 per cent compensation will be given, for the loss between Rs 20 to 50 lakh, 40 per cent compensation will be given.

The CM said for a loss between Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore, a compensation of 30 per cent of the loss will be given and for the loss between Rs 1 to 1.5 crore, a compensation of 20 per cent of the lost amount will be given. The upper limit of compensation is restricted up to Rs 50 lakh.

On the compensation for the immovable property, the CM said 100 per cent compensation will be given for the loss of up to Rs One lakh, while 75 per cent of the loss amount will be compensated if the loss is between Rs 1 to two lakh. For a loss between Rs 2 to 3 lakh, 60 per cent compensation will be given.

For the loss between Rs 3 to 5 lakh, Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh, a compensation of 50 and 40 per cent of the loss amount respectively will be given. For the loss above Rs 7 lakh up to Rs 25 lakh, compensation of 30 per cent of the loss amount will be given, Khattar said.

On the compensation given in rural areas, the CM said while the compensation amount for rural areas is fixed as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Fund. The government is, however, considering revising this amount as it is less.

Khattar said the expanded version of the e-kshatipurti portal (https://ekshatipurti.haryana.gov.in) will help mitigate the hardships of citizens of the state due to the recent flood.

The CM said this portal shall remain open till 18 August 2023, for the general public to upload their loss claims and immediate compensation will be awarded once the verification is completed. The portal also has a provision for the villagers to share the details about claims of damage to houses, livestock and crops, while the people living in urban areas can upload the details about the commercial and movable and immovable properties.

“Through this portal, claims can also be made for the damages or loss occurred during the recent incident of violence reported in Nuh district. A special scheme will be formulated for giving compensation for the losses,” said the CM.

He said new features have been included in the portal, in view of the recent floods due to which, loss of human life, house, commercial properties and livestock have been reported widely in the state.

“This upgraded version of the portal aims to ease the process of submission of applications by the people for their damages and loss and further to bring transparency in the system of damage verification and disbursement of compensation to the affected people in a time-bound manner. Notably, till now the farmers used to upload the details about the damage caused to their crops due to natural calamities,” an official spokesperson said.