Haryana, UP declare paid holiday for Delhi voters

To facilitate voter participation in the Delhi elections, the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have declared a paid holiday for residents of the national capital, ensuring their active involvement in the democratic process, said Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz on Tuesday.

According to the CEO, polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM, and voters present in the queue by 6 PM will be allowed to cast their ballots.

The Election Commission of India has issued strict guidelines prohibiting the use of mobile phones, cameras, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices inside polling stations.

Vaz further stated that Delhi has 13,766 polling stations, all of which will be closely monitored through webcasting by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers to ensure smooth and fair polling.

She urged all eligible voters in Delhi to make full use of the paid holiday and participate in the electoral process responsibly.

Advertisement