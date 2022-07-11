Haryana STF nabs 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested five notorious miscreants of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Bahadurgarh. A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them.

Sharing the information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested gangsters include Chiraag, who handles the drug trade for the Bishnoi gang in south Haryana and the younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani arrested in the Musewala murder case, Manoj Bakkarwala, the country’s famous car thief Prakash Barmer, resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, Amit of Pinjore and Sanjay, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off regarding the movement of the accused in Bahadurgarh, a STF team laid a trap near Bahadurgarh bypass and apprehended them, the spokesperson said.

Giving further details, STF superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said all the aforesaid miscreants are the active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who supply luxury vehicles and drugs to the gang. They also supply weapons to the gang from Delhi to Haryana and Punjab besides indulging in extortion. Riding in stolen vehicles, these miscreants entered Haryana from Delhi, he added.

Kumar said all the arrested miscreants were working for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gangs for a long time. A thorough interrogation of all of them is going on so that the police could apprehend the rest of the gang members.

Accused Manoj Bakkarwala and the rest of the miscreants came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra through notorious gangster Tinu Bhiwani of Bishnoi gang. Since then, they have been working for this gang, Kumar said.

During the interrogation, Manoj Bakkarwala has also revealed that apart from providing weapons and drugs to the Bishnoi gang, he has also been habitually stealing luxury cars and has so far accumulated hundreds of luxury vehicles from different states of the country.

He was arrested many times, but every time escaped by dodging the police. There are many cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab. He has been jailed for about 10 years till now.

Kumar said the STF is also searching for other members of the dreaded gang through raids being conducted in many places.