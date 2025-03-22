Two gangsters arrested after shootout in Northwest Delhi

Two gangsters including one wanted in a murder-cum-robbery case in Northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, were arrested following a shootout in which one of them sustained injuries, police said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh, one of the accused, Vishal, was involved in a robbery-cum-murder case in Ashok Vihar’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, where a factory’s Chartered Accountant and an accountant were shot. Several criminals had already been arrested in connection with the case.

On the intervening night of Friday, the police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of two notorious criminals involved in murder, dacoity, and robbery.

It was learned that they were expected to arrive near DDA Ground, Nirankari Bhavan, to meet their associates. Acting on this intelligence, a trap was strategically set, Singh said.

During the operation, the suspects were spotted and signaled to stop and surrender. However, they opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape. In self-defense, the police returned fire, injuring Vishal in the leg.

The injured accused was immediately provided medical assistance and taken to BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri, for treatment.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station.