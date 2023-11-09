Haryana : Police Station in-charge to be responsible for stubble burning in the area

In compliance with Supreme Court orders, the Haryana Police Headquarters has written to all police commissioners, superintendents of police, additional directors general of police, and inspectors general, directing them to ensure that stubble is not burnt in their jurisdiction.

If stubble burning is detected anywhere in the state, the concerned police station in charge will be held responsible, an official spokesperson said on Thursday adding police officers have been asked to strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines to reduce the rising pollution levels in the state.

“In addition, the Police Headquarters has issued necessary guidelines to the IG (Inspector General of Police ) Traffic and Highways regarding other Supreme Court orders requiring color-coded stickers to be pasted on vehicles according to pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring states. The IG Traffic has been asked to coordinate with the Transport Department to ensure compliance with these orders,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, while extending warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, said the rising level of pollution is a cause for concern for all.

“Air pollution levels increase significantly on Diwali due to firecrackers, and the number of asthma patients increases. Moreover, firecrackers emit harmful toxic gases that have adverse health effects that last for a long time. Crackers and fireworks can have adverse effects on the health of the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with respiratory problems,” he said.

Kapur said a safe Diwali celebrated “with lights and without fireworks” brings happiness to every family. He said that we all should pledge to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. In the public interest, everyone should refrain from using firecrackers on Diwali and celebrate the festival of lights happily by lighting lamps.