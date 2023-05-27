Haryana Police arrests inter-state illegal arms smuggler

Haryana Police has arrested an interstate illegal arms smuggler from Madhya Pradesh along with 14 illegal pistols and 14 magazines.

Sharing the information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Gurudev Singh Barnala, a resident of village Umrati, Madhya Pradesh, presently living in district Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The spokesperson said that a person Ashif, a resident of Nuh, was earlier arrested on 20 September 2022 with two pistols and two magazines. Further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Shehnawaz alias Saini, a resident of Sirauli Naganla, Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, on 19 May 2023.

During interrogation, Shehnawaz revealed about Gurudev Singh Barnala, who was subsequently arrested on 23 May from Doi Phodia, district Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. During the search, police recovered 14 illegal country-made pistols and 14 magazines from his possession.

“Barnala is currently undergoing thorough interrogation. It is expected that more information about the entire network involved in arms smuggling will be revealed during the interrogation process,” the spokesperson said, adding three suspects have been arrested in connection with this case, and a total of 16 pistols and 16 magazines have been seized so far.

In a separate case, the police team acted upon intelligence and successfully apprehended a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 3,000 from Nai village.

“The criminal was wanted in a fraud case registered at Police Station Cama, District Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Upon his arrest, he identified himself as Razzak, a resident of village Nai in Nuh. The individual, identified as Razzak, was promptly handed over to the Police Station Cama, District Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for further legal proceedings,” the spokesperson said.