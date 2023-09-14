Hindi should be encouraged on social media: NDMC chairman

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Amit Yadav on Thursday distributed prizes among the 78 winners of the Hindi competition at a function organized by the Hindi Department here. The competition was held to encourage the use of the Hindi language in day-to-day official work.

The prize-distribution function was held at the NDMC Convention Centre.

On the occasion, NDMC Council Members Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Vishakha Shailani along with the directors of the different departments of NDMC were present.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the NDMC chairman said, “The Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as an official language in 1949 and every year on September 14 we celebrate Hindi Diwas on that day to promote the use of Hindi in our government offices.”

Yadav emphasized the use of Hindi in technical tools like computers, laptops, tablets, i-pad and mobile phones as well as on social media platforms and daily routine Apps to encourage the young generation to use Hindi.