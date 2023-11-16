Haryana: Over Rs 12K cr credited to farmers for paddy procurement

Haryana government has disbursed Rs 12,490 Crore for paddy procurement from farmers and Rs 805 crore for millet during the Kharif procurement season 2023-24.

This amount has been directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts through the state’s e-purchase portal. The entire procurement process for Kharif crops in the state has been successfully concluded without any issues, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the Union government has allocated a target to procure 2.50 lakh metric tonne (LMT)of millet including 1.50 LMT for the public distribution system in the Central pool and 1.00 LMT of millet for PM poshan. It also set a target to procure 60 LMT of paddy at the minimum support price of Rs 2203 per quintal.

As of 15 November, about 58.36 LMT of paddy have been procured by different agencies from 2,82,646 farmers and 3.90 LMT of millet have been procured from 1,30,982 farmers.

The spokesperson said in response to the state Government’s request, the Union Government set the procurement period for paddy and millet crops in Haryana during the Kharif season 2023-24, spanning from 25 September to 15 November, 2023.

The Haryana government expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the procurement process, ensuring the welfare of farmers and the continued prosperity of the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, Haryana Cooperation and Public Health & Engineering Minister Banwari Lal today said the state government will establish ethanol plants at an investment of Rs 2000 crore in all cooperative sugar mills.

This initiative aims to mitigate losses and enhance the economic sustainability of these mills. In addition, it is also proposed to set up compressed biogas plants in cooperative sugar mills, he added.