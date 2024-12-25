Haryana: Kar Bhawan in Rewari, Suvidha Kendras in all GST offices

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated a “Kar Bhawan” in Rewari district and Suvidha Kendras in all 27 GST offices for the convenience of traders and taxpayers on the occasion of Good Governance Day. The “Kar Bhawan” has been constructed at a cost Rs 29 crore and is spread over an area of 4,571 square metres.

The Chief Minister said traders will get all the facilities under one roof in these GST Suvidha Kendras. These centres will provide many important facilities to traders and entrepreneurs like registration, return filing, tax payment and consultation related to GST law. Not only this, traders will also be given training on e-way bill and other online processes here.

The Chief Minister said this centre will make a significant contribution in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of One Nation-One Tax. These kendras will play an important role in the creation of ‘Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat’.

The Chief Minister said GST is the biggest tax reform after Independence. It has brought a change in the country’s market. Many indirect taxes have been abolished due to this. The GST has brought many benefits to the trade and industry sector.

Saini said Haryana has always been a leader in implementing tax reforms. Today, Haryana is one of the states with the highest growth in GST collection. For the financial year 2023-24, Haryana is ranked 5th in total GST collection and first among major states in per capita GST collection.

The state government has launched GST Facilitation Cell to help start-ups in Gurugram where start-ups get end-to-end help from registration to filing returns. Similarly, MSME GST Facilitation Cell has been launched at Vanijya Bhawan, Panchkula which is helping small entrepreneurs to easily comply with GST norms.

Apart from this, the government has decided to organize meetings with trade associations, tax bar associations, chartered accountant associations and other related stakeholders at the district level on the second Friday of every month. This will promote mutual trust, coordination and cooperation.

The Chief Minister said due to the favorable policies of the state government for businessmen, Haryana has become a preferred place for doing business and setting up industries. The government has given concessions to small traders as well as big businessmen.

Apart from this, the state government has constituted Haryana Vyapari Kalyan Board to solve the problems of traders. Online facility of e-refund has been started for traders. In the field of taxation, online facility of e-registration, e-payment of tax and e-filing of returns, e-tendering and issuance of C-form has been started.

He said under the amended Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana, eligibles are given insurance cover ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for loss of goods or furniture and fixtures or both in case of fire and burglary. For the convenience of traders, e-way bill scheme has been started for inter-state movement of goods.

He said the government has established medical colleges in 15 districts and foundation stones have been laid or work is in progress in the seven remaining districts. In the coming time, there will be a medical college in every district. Not only this, a medical university is also ready and it will be inaugurated soon.

He said the state government has established a college every 20 kilometers so that girl students do not have to go far for higher education. He said the state government will strive to take Haryana forward at a fast pace in line with Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi’s vision of making a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said GST Suvidha Kendras have been inaugurated across the state to provide all types of facilities to taxpayers and traders of the state under one roof. All types of tax-related facilities will be available in this building constructed at a cost of about Rs 29 crore in Rewari.

Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights by starting GST under the One Nation-One Tax scheme. Earlier, shopkeepers, traders and industrialists had to pay different types of taxes, but with the implementation of GST, it has become easier for them to pay taxes. At present, Gurugram district of Haryana gives the highest tax revenue.

After this, Rewari district is continuously moving ahead in terms of development by being at second place in the state. After Gurugram, Rewari district has become the first choice for industrialists. He said at present, more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore of GST is coming into the country’s treasury, through which the development of the country is getting continuous momentum.

Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav, speaking at the programme, said with the construction of GST Suvidha Kendra, industrialists and taxpayers of Rewari district will start getting all kinds of facilities under one roof. The MLA thanked the Chief Minister for the inauguration of GST Bhawan.

During the programme, Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Devinder Singh Kalyan said GST Suvidha Kendras will have computer systems, internet connectivity and GST literature library. The problems of small taxpayers will also be resolved here.

He said Haryana is one of the smallest states in terms of both area and population, but it is among the top five states in the country in terms of GST collection. He said the department will not only achieve the revenue collection target for the state government but will also collect more revenue than that target.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, MLAs Dr Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar Yadav, Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ashima Brar and many other dignitaries and officials were present on the occasion.