Haryana IAS officer arrested on graft charge

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Jaibir Singh, posted as managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 3 lakh.

An ACB spokesperson informed that on receipt of a complaint, the ACB took immediate action by laying a trap and apprehending Jaibir Singh who was elevated to the IAS cadre in 2019.

Jaibir Singh, through a middle man identified as Manish Sharma, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant in lieu of posting his wife namely Rinku.

Sources said the money was sought for posting of Rinku as divisional manager in Kurukshetra. The money was to be delivered at a Panchkula shop owned by Sharma.

“Taking prompt action, the ACB team organised a raid to catch the accused red handed. The raid resulted in the arrest of the above private person while he was accepting the bribe on behalf of the Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula. The entire operation was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, ensuring transparency and fairness,” the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the officer and Rajesh Bansal, general manager of Confed, Haryana at the Panchkula ACB Police Station.

The accused, Jaibir Singh and Manish Sharma and private person have been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is going on.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ACB Haryana arrested another senior IAS officer, Vijay Singh Dahiya, in a corruption case. A 2001-batch officer, Dahiya was booked on April 20 following the arrest of a woman, who allegedly used to get bills cleared in lieu of money collected on his behalf.