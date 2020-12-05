Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in a tweet said that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The minister urged all those who had come in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

It is to be noted that on November 20, the 67-year-old leader was administered a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine as part of the third phase trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

The minister has been admitted at the Civil Hospital in Ambala.

Anil Vij is also Haryana’s Health Minister. He had earlier announced on Twitter that he will be the first volunteer in his state for the anti-Covid vaccine.

Covaxin has been evaluated in about 1,000 subjects in the first two phases of clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity data.

Yesterday, PM Modi during the meeting which has been attended by about 12 leaders from various political parties said, “Experts expect that the vaccine will be ready within next few weeks itself. Once scientists approve it, the nation-wide Vaccination drive will be started in India.”

“Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making COVID-19 vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine.” he further added.

In the virtual meeting with the leaders on the Covid-19 situation and the vaccine situation, PM Modi said that centre is ‘in talk’ with the states on distribution and pricing as he underlined that public health will be top priority.