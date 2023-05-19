Haryana Home Minister orders for taking obese cops off field duty

Obese cops in Haryana will be taken off the field duty in order to help them reduce their weight through ‘exercise’.

Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, saying many of the personnel in the police department have become overweight and with time, their weight is increasing even more.

He said that such policemen should be transferred to the police line, which is considered a punishment posting for cops as they get no field work or power linked with the responsibility to maintain law and order in their respective field area.

In the written direction to the ACS, Vij said the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase with time, can be made fit through exercise.

He said only after such cops lose the extra weight as per the Body Mass Index, they should be deputed on field duty.

The Home Minister said that fitness of police personnel is very important to curb crime, keeping this in view these directions have been given so that the state can be made crime free.