Haryana declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has declared the film, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, based on the Godhra train incident, tax-free in the state.

The chief minister made this announcement after watching the film at DT Mall in IT Park, Chandigarh along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and several Haryana ministers and MLAs.

Stating that the film is based on the tragic incident of the Sabarmati Express train in Godhra, Gujarat, on February 27, 2002, he commended the film for shedding light on the truth behind the incident and acknowledged the producer’s sensitive and dignified handling of the subject.

He further said that through this film, the 59 innocent victims – men, women, and children – of the Godhra tragedy have been given a platform to express their experiences.

The chief minister described the film as a heartfelt tribute to these 59 victims, revealing the untold truth of the incident to the nation, a truth that was previously unknown to many.

During the screening of the movie, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha, Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Education Minister Sh Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Gaurav Gautam and MLAs were also present.

Among others present on the occasion included Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Raja Shekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary Printing and Stationery Ashok Khemka, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor and other senior officers.