Raashii Khanna spills BTS secrets—Food, films & fun!

Raashii Khanna is proving once again that she’s not just a powerhouse performer but also a certified foodie! While the actress continues to impress audiences with her versatile roles, off-camera, she’s all about indulging in good food and sharing those cravings with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Raashii dropped some behind-the-scenes glimpses straight from the sets of her upcoming project. And guess what? It’s all about food, fun, and those mid-shoot snack breaks that we all dream of!

In her latest post, she was relishing everything from authentic South Indian treats to exotic global cuisines, proving that she’s got a taste for it all. Captioning her post, ‘“Daydreaming with a side of food coma..! ”’, she summed up every foodie’s ultimate mood.

While Raashii Khanna never shies away from indulging in her favorite dishes, she’s also a firm believer in balance. From intense workout sessions to yoga and strength training, she often shares her fitness journey with fans, proving that you ‘can’ enjoy a good meal while staying in top shape!

On the work front, Raashii has some major projects lined up for 2025, though she’s keeping details under wraps for now. However, fans are buzzing with excitement after she was recently spotted at Excel Entertainment’s office. Could this mean a Bollywood project is in the works? Only time will tell!

Fresh off the success of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, where she delivered a compelling performance as a journalist, the anticipation for her next big role is at an all-time high.

For those who’ve followed Raashii’s journey, it’s been nothing short of inspiring. Starting her career with ‘Madras Cafe’ (2013), she quickly became a leading name in Telugu and Tamil cinema with hits like ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ (2014), ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ (2017), and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ (2022). She’s also proved her mettle in the digital space with shows like ‘Farzi’ (2023) and ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ (2022).