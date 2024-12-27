Haryana CM Saini condoles former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and has prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.

In a condolence message issued here, the Chief Minister said that with the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, the country has lost not only a visionary statesman but also a dedicated servant of the nation and a great economist.

He said Dr Singh’s remarkable journey from a humble background in a small village in Punjab to becoming an economist and the prime minister of India is a testament to his dedication and service to the country. Dr Manmohan Singh would always be remembered for his simplicity, wisdom, and significant contributions to the economic policies that shaped the nation’s development.

The chief minister prayed to God to provide strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss and to grant peace to the departed soul.