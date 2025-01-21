Haryana CM accuses Kejriwal of depriving poor people of Delhi of basic amenities

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday accused former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of depriving the poor people of the national capital of basic amenities.

“In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has played with the emotions of the poor people and has exploited them,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

“Kejriwal talks about improving education but opens liquor stores on every street. He (the AAP chief) has deprived the poor people of Delhi of basic amenities. This is the first time in history that a Chief Minister and several of his ministers have gone to jail,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

“This has never happened in any other state. Now, people have lost trust in him (Arvind Kejriwal). The people of Delhi are waiting for February 5; on February 8, the ‘Lotus government’ will be formed,” Saini said.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) didn’t even provide roofs for the poor but built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself. The people of Delhi understand everything,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

Saini exuded confidence in the BJP winning the Delhi Assembly polls and said that on February 8, the BJP government will be formed in the national capital.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said the PM has provided Ayushman Card to the poor which provides treatment of up to Rs five lakh.

“Prime Minister Modi has provided a Rs five lakh Ayushman Card to poor individuals, which allows them to get treatment in any hospital. In Haryana, people are benefiting from this scheme, but the people of Delhi and Punjab are not receiving this benefit as they have the AAP government,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to take place on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 8.