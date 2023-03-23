Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau arrests a former DSP

The Anti Corruption Bureau Haryana has arrested a former deputy superintendent of police, Phool Singh, in a criminal case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A spokesperson of the Bureau on Thursday said Phool Singh has served in the state Vigilance Bureau, now renamed as Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

An inquiry was ordered against him on the allegations of gross irregularities and criminal misconduct during the investigation of a vigilance case. The allegations were found true after a detailed inquiry.

“Accordingly, a criminal case was registered against him and his accomplices in the Police Station, Anti Corruption Bureau, Hisar under sections 166, 199, 200, 204 Indian Penal Code and 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Looking at the gravity of the charges, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the officers of the ACB was constituted and the investigation of the case was entrusted to it,” the spokesperson said.

After collecting all relevant evidence during the investigation, the SIT has arrested the accused police officer and produced him in a Hisar Court which sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The ACB spokesman said the investigation of the case will be completed at the earliest and the charge sheet will be filed against the accused persons in the Court of Special Judge for early commencement of trial proceedings.