Delhi Police arrests 7 shooters of Bishnoi gang, foils planned shootout

The counter intelligence unit of Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested seven shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and foiled a planned shootout in Rajasthan.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwaha while addressing a press conference stated that the first arrest was made from Delhi on October 23 and subsequent arrests were made from Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

ACP Kushwaha said they were planning the murder of a person named Sunil Pehelwan, son of an ex MLA of Rajasthan.

The gang members had carried out a recce of Pehelwan twice and had installed GPS tracking device in his car which was recovered from them, he further said.

The DCP added that they had no link with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The shooters were receiving instructions from Arzoo Bishnoi, who is not directly connected with the Bishnoi gang but operates independently and sometimes works for the (Bishnoi) gang too, the officer said.

The police have also recovered six semi-automatic pistols and about 30 bullets from them.