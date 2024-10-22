ED arrests 6 people in ongoing money laundering probe linked to cross border drug smuggling

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) New Delhi office has arrested six people as part of an ongoing money laundering probe linked to a cross-border drugs smuggling network that has unearthed smuggling of heroin from Afghanistan to India, the agency said.

The federal anti- money laundering agency began its probe based on the recent seizure of 293.81 Kg of heroin from containers imported by a private firm at Nhava Sheva Port by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and another such recovery of 352.71 kg of heroin from two vehicles and a flat in Faridabad, Haryana by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The probe by the ED so far has revealed that the arrested including Lovejit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Prabhjit Singh, allegedly coordinated the smuggling, storage and distribution of the narcotics drug across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

According to the central agency, these individuals were key members of a syndicate that smuggled heroin from Afghanistan and Iran, by concealing the contraband in shipments of talc stone and gypsum powder.

Accused people had incorporated a firm, and used it as a front company, to carry out the smuggling of drugs.

The ED uncovered the sophisticated heroin smuggling and money laundering network where identification of multiple bank accounts, cash transactions, and operational expenses by the accused has been made, the officials said.

As per the probe conducted so far by the agency, the accused used cash payments to purchase multiple vehicles from the second hand market, and used them for trafficking from the storage hubs to further distribution.

They also used high- end smart phones and encrypted communication apps to coordinate smuggling activities, the ED said.

As per the central agency, drugs smuggled from Iran and Afghanistan were imported via Mumbai, later stored at a rented godown in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh, and further distributed for local supply in parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.